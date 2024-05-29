Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf never invited military to intervene in politics: ex-Prez Arif Alvi

KARACHI: Arif Alvi, former Pakistan President and a top leader of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s party, has said that his party never invited the military to intervene in politics but admitted that it was the only sta­k­e­holder with whom a meaningful dialogue was possible as it has the power to decide.

Alvi made these remarks while speaking to reporters on Tuesday outside the Karachi Press Club.

While being critical of the military’s role in politics, he said that it was the only sta­k­e­holder with whom meaningful dialogue was possible.

