Fox attack in Pampore village leaves 12-yr-old girl, 55-yr-old woman injured

PAMPORE: A 12-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman sustained minor injuries after being attacked by a fox in Chandhara village of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday.
Both victims were promptly taken to SMHS Hospital for medical formalities following the attack.
Junaid Ahmad Dar, a local resident, told Kashmir Reader that the incident occurred on Tuesday when the girl was walking home from school and was suddenly attacked by a fox in Chandhara village of Pampore. A woman passing by tried to rescue her, but the fox then attacked the woman as well.
Due to the woman’s screams, people gathered and managed to save both of them from the fox. The girl and the woman were taken to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar for medical formalities. After receiving treatment, they returned home, he said.
A team from the wildlife department Range Khrew visited the residence of the injured woman at Chandhara to investigate and address the health situation, wildlife officials said.
