H&ME Advisory Committee team inspects healthcare services at SDH Pampore

PAMPORE: The Health and Medical Education Advisory Committee team, led by Dr Ajit Nagpal, former Director of SKIMS, and Major General Prof. Dr Atul Kotwal, SM, VSM, Executive Director of the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, visited Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Pampore on Tuesday. They were joined by Dr Yashpal Sharma, Director of Coordination for New Government Medical Colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.

The visit aimed to assess the healthcare services and facilities available at SDH Pampore as part of ongoing efforts to monitor and improve healthcare standards. The committee conducted an extensive inspection of various departments, including the emergency ward, Lab, X-ray unit, Inpatient Units, Outpatient Clinics, labour room, Operation theatre and sections of the hospital.

The team also met with patients admitted to the hospital, who informed them that the doctors in the hospital provided them with all necessary facilities, including free medicines.

Throughout their visit, the committee gained firsthand knowledge of the hospital’s infrastructure, patient care procedures, and overall healthcare delivery system. The insights gathered during this evaluation are expected to inform future enhancements in healthcare services for the region.

Chief Medical Officer Pulwama Dr Tehmeena along with Block Medical Officer Pampore Dr Asima Nazir, RMO Dr Bilal Ahmad, and other health members welcomed the team during the inspection of the SDH Pampore.

The visit underscores the ongoing commitment to improving healthcare standards and ensuring quality medical services for the residents of Pampore and surrounding areas.

Speaking to Kashmir Reader, CMO Pulwama, Dr Tehmeena, said the visit aimed to assess the basic issues faced by different hospitals in the area, such as whether the infrastructure is adequate, manpower is sufficient, and hospitals’ resources are in line with the patient flow.

“The committee team conducted a detailed round inspection of our SDH Pampore, engaging with patients to gather input on any existing problems. They inquired whether patients have to purchase any medicines themselves or if they are satisfied with the medical services and medications provided at our facility,” she said.

We hope that whatever discrepancies they have observed in the dispensing of medications here or any inputs they have gathered will be taken forward to other hospitals, the CMO said, adding, “They assured us that they will address these issues according to the norms. They have instilled confidence in us that these matters will be addressed to ensure that infrastructure and other resource-related problems are resolved.”

