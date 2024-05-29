CIED-IUST organizes training on Accounting Tally

AWANTIPORA: A ten-day workshop on “Accounting Tally” was organized at IUST under the aegis of Centre for innovation and entrepreneurship with the aim to impart accounting skills to aspiring entrepreneurs enrolled in the STEM program.
The training was conducted by Experts from the field delivered and also featured special sessions conducted by Finance Officer IUST, Sameer Wazir, Manzoor Ahmad, ShakeelAhamd and others. The participants were exposed to different accounting softwares, procedures, good accounting practices etc that would help them in running their businesses.
The valedictory of the program was attended among others by Director CIED, Prof Pervaiz Ahmad, Sameer Wazir, Coordinator STEM, Dr Basharat Nabi.
