Pakistan’s top leadership says 1998 N-tests ensured ‘credible minimum deterrence’

ISLAMABAD: Commemorating the 26th anniversary of Pakistan’s first successful nuclear tests, its top leadership on Tuesday said the historic move in 1998 has ensured a “credible minimum deterrence” to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity.

Pakistan conducted six nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, inside a deeply dug tunnel in the remote Chaghi mountain of Balochistan province, as a tit-for-tat response to India’s nuclear tests in the same month at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range.

Pakistan’s nuclear tests, state-run Radio Pakistan, said were conducted in response to the regional security dynamics and one that ensured that Pakistan’s defence capabilities were robust and credible.

