Omar questions PDP’s allegiance to INDIA bloc, accuses Mufti of targeting only NC not BJP

PAHALGAM (KASHMIR): Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has criticised the PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, questioning her allegiance to the INDIA bloc and the PAGD, and alleging she never campaigned against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), solely targeting his National Conference.

Reiterating the unity of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) and its joint efforts during elections, Abdullah said the People’s Democratic Party’s decision to distance itself from the grouping was driven by self-interest rather than any ideological issue.

“There was a method that they did. As far as the PAGD is concerned, the PAGD is intact. The PAGD fought this election together, whether it was the Awami National Conference, CPI(M) and the NC, it was only the PDP that moved away,” the NC vice president told PTI.

