Geyser Blast Claims Life of Budgam Resident, two family members Injured

Srinagar: Tragedy struck early this morning in the village of Narkara, Budgam, when a geyser explosion at a local residence resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries. The incident occurred at the home of Manzoor Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Gani Dar. An official said that explosion caused significant structural damage to the house, leading to its collapse. Manzoor Ahmad Dar, who was inside at the time, was buried under the rubble and died on the spot. Rescue teams managed to extricate two family members from the debris, who sustained various injuries in the incident.The injured were swiftly transported to JVC hospital in Srinagar, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.—
