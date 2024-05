ULYAKTOPO (LEH): Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk said on Monday a small clip from his recent interaction was “twisted” and “taken out of context” in a way to show that he was talking about Kashmir and giving an anti-national statement.

“Twisting statements is not right. I have said nothing on Kashmir,” Wangchuk told PTI here, adding, “It is sad when statements are twisted and small clips circulated…”

The activist also alleged that his statement was twisted and he was quoted out of context.

