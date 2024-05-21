Vote for democracy, not dictatorship: Kharge to voters

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday called upon the people to vote for democracy and not for “dictatorship”, as the voting for the fifth phase of elections gets underway.

The Congress chief also exuded confidence that there will be a new beginning on 4th June, the day results of the general elections would be declared.

In a post on X, “My dear countrymen to protect the democracy and Constitution, you must vote. Before pressing the button on EVM, remember to vote for love and brotherhood, not for hatred.”

“We have to vote against unemployment and inflation, not to make a few capitalists richer. We have to vote for the protection of our fundamental rights, not for those who snatch our rights.Vote for justice, not for injustice and oppression.

Vote for democracy, not for dictatorship,” he said.

Welcoming the first-time voters, the Congress chief said, “A very welcome to my young friends who are voting for the first time. This is their historical responsibility.”

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha further said, “The trends of the four phases say that the departure of hukumshah (emperor) is certain. Today is the fifth step towards farewell. A new beginning from 4th June.”

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took to X and wrote, “Today is the fifth phase of voting. In the first four phases itself, it has become clear that the people stood up to protect the Constitution and democracy and are defeating the BJP. This country, fed up with the politics of hatred, is now voting on its own issues.”

“The people themselves are fighting this election along with INDIA, and a storm of change is blowing across the country. I am appealing to the entire country including, Amethi and Rae Bareli – come out and vote in large numbers for the prosperity of your families, for your own rights, for the progress of India.

Voting for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections in 49 constituencies spread across eight States and Union Territories (UTs) started at 7 am on Monday and will conclude at 6 pm

Agencies

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print