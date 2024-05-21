DPS Srinagar team tops India Skill Competitions 2024 in Robotics

SRINAGAR: A team from Jammu & Kashmir represented by students of Delhi Public School Srinagar has topped the India Skill Competitions 2024, the nation’s largest skill competition in robotics. The event, which concluded on May 19 at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, Delhi, brought together over 900 students from more than 30 states and Union Territories, showcasing the immense talent across the country.

Mohsin Nasir and Mustafa Suhaib from Delhi Public School Srinagar clinched the Gold medal in Autonomous Mobile Robotics. Their stellar performance has earned them the honor of representing India at the World Skills Competition 2024, scheduled for September in France. This is the first time a team from J&K has topped the skills competition in robotics.

In addition, Mohammad Hammad, a Class 11 student from Delhi Public School Srinagar, was awarded the Medallion of Excellence in Cloud Computing, recognizing his exceptional skills and knowledge in the field.

Speaking about the competitions, Mohsin & Mustafa said, “We were the youngest team in the whole competition, yet we made an impact.” The team will be preparing for the world competitions with Industry experts at Pune for next 03 months and hopes to win the gold for India.

Secretary of Skill Development, Rajiv Ranjan, congratulated the winners, stating, “The outstanding achievements of our young talents in the India Skill Competitions 2024 are a testament to their dedication, hard work, and unwavering support from our educators and mentors. This success highlights the potential of our youth to excel on global platforms.”

Their mentor, Shafat Ahmad, who heads the robotics lab at DPS Srinagar, expressed his pride, saying, “Mohsin and Mustafa have shown remarkable dedication and ingenuity. Their success is a reflection of the hard work and passion they have invested in mastering robotics. We are excited to see them represent India on the world stage in France.”

Principal Shafaq Afshan also commended the students, stating, “This victory is a proud moment for DPS Srinagar. Our students’ achievements in such a prestigious competition demonstrate their exceptional skills and the high quality of education we strive to provide. We are committed to nurturing talent and fostering innovation among our students.”

Chairman Vijay Dhar added, “Our focus on equipping students with the latest skills in robotics and AI has truly paid off. The success of Mohsin, Mustafa, and Hammad underscores the importance of providing state-of-the-art facilities and opportunities for our students to excel. We look forward to seeing them achieve even greater heights in the future.”

The contingent was accompanied by Leena Padha, Mission Director, Zia ul Haq, Tabasum Geelani (OSD), and Hilal Ahmed from the J&K Skill Development Mission.

India Skills Competitions, organized by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), is the country’s largest skill competition, aimed at promoting and recognizing excellence in vocational skills. The event provides a platform for young talents to demonstrate their skills and compete at national and international levels. This year, the competition featured participants from over 30 states and Union Territories, highlighting the diverse and rich talent pool across India.

Delhi Public School Srinagar has been at the forefront of providing cutting-edge education in robotics and artificial intelligence. The school’s robotics lab offers students hands-on experience with the latest technologies. By integrating advanced courses and practical training in AI and robotics, DPS Srinagar ensures that its students are well-prepared to meet the demands of the future and excel in national and international competitions.

