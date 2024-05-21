YSS hosts zonal level competitions in various sports disciplines

KULGAM: The Department of Youth Services and Sports (YSS) J&K successfully organized diverse interschool Zonal level sports competitions across various sports zones of the district Kulgam on Monday.

Sports Zone Devsar conducted Inter school Zonal level competition in the discipline of Kabaddi for under 17 Girls at Sports Stadium Devsar under the banner of “Nasha Mukti Bharat Abhiyan”. More than 60 student players participated in the event from various educational institutions of Sports Zone Devsar. The event was organised by Zonal Physical Education Office Devsar under the supervision of District Youth Services and sports Officer Kulgam.

Meanwhile in sports Zone Qaimoh inter school zonal level competitions in the sports disciplines of Football, Handball and Kabaddi for boys under 17 categories were organised at Indoor stadium Khudwani and open play field Wanpora under the banner of “Nasha Mukti Bharat Abhiyan” More than 100 students participated in the said event from various institutions of zone Qaimoh.

The incharge ZPEO Qaimoh Zahoor Ahmad Mantoo was personally monitoring the event. In another sports Zone, H.C.Gam, the Department of Youth Service and Sports conducted Inter school Zonal level competitions in the disciplines of Handball and Football for Girls under 17 categories. More than 150 students participated in this event from various institutions of Zone H.C Gam. The event waas organised by zonal physical education office H.C.Gam under the supervision of DYSSO Kulgam.

Zone D H Pora: Zone D H Pora also organised Kabaddi Tournament for U/17 Girls at Two Venues Sports Stadium Qasba Khull and HSS Manzgam. 70 students of different educational institutions of Zone D.H.Pora participated in this Tournament.

