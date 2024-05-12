CUK organises 3-day prog to celebrate National Technology Day

GANDERBAL: Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir) organised a three-day long programme to celebrate the “National Technology Day”, which concluded on Saturday.

Every year India celebrates the day on 11th of May to commemorate the successful nuclear test at Pokhran in 1998 and mark significant achievements in technology.

The event was organized by the Department of IT in collaboration with DSW and DIQA. In his opening remarks, Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Najar, pointed out that science delves into the realm of understanding the natural world through observation and experimentation, technology on the other hand, encompasses the practical application of scientific knowledge for solving real-world problems.

Dr. Abid Hussain Wani, from University of Kashmir was the first speaker who deliberated on the technologies to counter the technological threats in the cyber world. Students including Tariq Hamid and Mehdi Hafiz delivered presentations on “Startup Ecosystem in India” and “AI in Healthcare” respectively.

Invited speaker Dr. Mohammad Ahsan Chishti, HoD CSE at NIT Srinagar, in his presentation highlighted the critical role of technology in today’s world, focusing on AI and machine learning’s potential across sectors like healthcare, education, and manufacturing. He discussed the potential of blockchain technology, promise of AR/VR in redefining user experiences and training and the potential of 5G and 6G technologies to enhance global connectivity.

In his remarks, Er. Afaq Alam Khan, Coordinator Department of IT listed out the technological advancements the country has achieved in various fields ranging from space Technology to telecommunication, from software Development and Artificial Intelligence to Aadhar and UPI and recent setting up of semiconductor chip fabrication facilities.

Dean School of Engineering & Technology, Prof. Mohammad Yousuf emphasized that conduct of such programmes channelize the energy in the younger generation in the right direction and provides orientation to the students to think out of box solutions to the problems confronting the society.

In his presidential address, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Shahid Rasool highlighted the technological advancements the country has witnessed in the last few decades. Citing the example of weapons of Mass destruction, social media addiction etc he emphasized on the need to develop the system to address the ill effects of the technology.

Winners of coding contest which was conducted by codesquad, the student club of the department, on the eve of National Technology Day were felicitated. Event was attended by students and faculty members of the School of Engineering & Technology.

Dr. Zahoor Gilani, Director DIQA, Dr. Irfan Alam, DSW, Dr. Basker, HoD Mathematics were among others present. Ms. Faiqa Conducted the proceedings and Ms. Muskaan presented the vote of thanks.

