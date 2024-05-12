JKCPRS, JKSA team up to mentor Kashmiri students for Rhodes Scholarship

SRINAGAR: J&K Centre for Peace, Research and Sustainable Development, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Saturday conducted a webinar for over 200 aspiring fellows from Kashmir who are applying for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship Programme this year. The event aimed to provide information about the scholarship and the application process, as well as guidance and advice for interested individuals.

The comprehensive session covered both the technical and practical aspects of the scholarship. The workshop, moderated by JKCPRS co-founder Ummar Jamal, witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Jamal stated that the aim of conducting the workshop on the Rhodes scholarship is to educate and inform individuals about scholarship opportunities and the application process. The highlight of the event was the presence of two distinguished Kashmiris, Mohammad Zayaan Asimi and Asma Shakeel, who were awarded the Rhodes Scholarship for the year 2024. Serving as resource persons, Zayaan and Asma shared their invaluable insights and experiences with the participants, shedding light on various aspects of the scholarship journey.

Mohammad Zayaan Asimi took the attendees through the details of the Rhodes Scholarship application process. From delineating the timeline to explaining eligibility criteria, crafting an effective Statement of Purpose (SOP), and polishing academic statements, Zayaan provided comprehensive guidance to aspiring scholars. While as Asma Shakeel delved into the nuanced aspects of the scholarship, focusing on securing references, mastering the interview process, and navigating the challenges encountered along the way. Asma’s insights provided participants with valuable strategies to enhance their candidature and stand out in the competitive selection process.

During the workshop, both Zayaan and Asma urged Kashmiri students to seize the opportunity presented by the Rhodes Scholarship. Emphasizing the transformative impact it could have on individual lives and the broader community, they motivated attendees to overcome barriers and pursue their academic aspirations with determination. The online workshop saw a commendable turnout, with students from diverse backgrounds actively engaging in the discussions and seeking guidance on their scholarship aspirations.

Reflecting on the success of the workshop, Ummar Jamal, co-founder of JKCPRS, expressed his satisfaction with the overwhelming response and the tangible impact it had on the participants. He thanked Mohammad Zayaan Asimi and Asma Shakeel for providing much-needed guidance to Kashmiri students. Jamal expressed his appreciation towards the participants for their active participation and engagement during the workshop. He said that the insights and tips of the speakers on crafting a winning Rhodes Scholarship application were truly enlightening, and they will undoubtedly benefit all those who attended the workshop.

Chairman JKCPRS Nasir Khuehami expressed his delight in organizing the workshop on the Rhodes Scholarship, which he hopes will inspire and motivate young students and professionals to pursue their dreams and reach their full potential. He believes that education is key to progress and development in society, and the Rhodes Scholarship is an excellent opportunity for students and professionals to gain knowledge and skills from some of the best academic institutions worldwide.

