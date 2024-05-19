Ex-sarpanch killed, 2 tourists injured in militant attacks

Srinagar: A sarpanch was killed and two tourists were injured in two separate attacks by militants in south Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.
Police said that the former sarpanch was severely injured when militants fired upon in Shopian district late Saturday evening, officials said.
“Terrorist fired upon a person Aijaz Ahmad at Heerpora, #Shopian. Injured evacuated. Area cordoned off. Further details to follow,” police said in a tweet. Sources said that Aijaz, former Sarpanch, succumbed to injuries, sources said.
Earlier, Police said that two tourists were injured when “terrorist fired upon and injured a lady Farha R/O Jaipur and spouse Tabrez at Yannar, Anantnag.”
“Injured evacuated to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” reads a police post on ‘X’.
As per the sources, the condition of the injured tourists is said to be stable so far.
