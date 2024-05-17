ED files chargesheet against Kejriwal in excise policy case, names AAP as accused

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a charge sheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, and also named his Aam Aadmi Party as accused.

The prosecution complaint has been filed before a special court here and the accused have been sought to be charged under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources said.

The federal agency had arrested 55-year-old Kejriwal, also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, from his official residence here on March 21. He is currently out of jail on interim bail.

