Submit applications for OTEs by May 15: SED to staff

JAMMU: In a significant directive, a final call has been made to the teaching and non-teaching staff of the School Education Department (SED) to submit their applications for One-Time Exemptions (OTEs) for higher qualifications acquired via distance or online learning.The deadline for these submissions has been set for May 15, 2024, as detailed in a Government circular.This announcement follows the initial Government order number 188-JK(Edu) dated March 15, 2024, which granted a One-Time Extension allowing staff who obtained higher qualifications during their service without prior administrative approval.To regulate these qualifications for promotion or seniority list inclusion, a dedicated committee was established under the rules of SRO-339 of 2005, augmented by subsequent orders and circulars.However, a significant lag in submission and completion of the required documentation by the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) was observed by the Department recently.In response, a stringent reminder was issued through letter number DSEJ/2024/9129-39 dated April 12, 2024, reiterating the necessity for timely and complete application processes.Accordingly, the School Education Department has stressed the importance of adhering to the stipulated guidelines and submission through the proper channels by May 15, 2024.CEOs are tasked with ensuring that all cases are meticulously scrutinized before being forwarded to the Directorate for further action.
