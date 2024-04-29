AIP Founder Er Rashid’s Nomination Papers Tendered from Baramulla LS Seat

Srinagar: The nomination papers of Awami-e-Itihad Party (AIP) founder Abdul Rashid Sheikh, known in social circles as Er. Rashid, have been tendered by the party before Returning Officer Baramulla, said the party spokesperson here on Monday. Spokesperson Firdous Baba said that upon completion of all necessary legal and administrative formalities, the nomination was filed before Returning Officer Minga Sherpa at D.C Office Baramulla. “We had been waiting for the final approval from the authorities to go ahead with the tendering of papers and much to our respite we completed with the formalities yesterday only,” Baba said.Following the filing of nomination papers, the party spokesperson addressed a press conference in presence of party leaders among whom included General Secretary Prince Parvaiz, Parliamentary Affairs Committee Head Ishtiyaq Qadri, Spokesperson Firdous Qadri, DDC & AIP Incharge North Chapter Muzaffar Dar, Senior leader Aijaz Ahmad, DDC Khursheed Ahmad Dar, Ex BDC Langate Showkat Pandit, Ex BDC Qaziabad Bashir Ahmad, Ex BDC Mawer Mir Tahir and other leaders It has been in the meantime learnt that the party has named the elder son of Er. Rashid, Abrar Rashid, as covering candidate for the nominated candidate. Notably, the contesting candidate Er. Rashid is currently lodged at Tihar jail in connection with an alleged money-laundering case.
