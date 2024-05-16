PDP’s Srinagar candidate Waheed Para booked for poll code violation

SRINAGAR: PDP candidate from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency Waheed Para has been booked for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by holding a road show without prior permission in south Kashmir’s Pulwama last month, officials said on Thursday.

The Srinagar constituency went to polls on May 13, registering about 38 per cent voter turnout which was the second highest in the past three decades. Para is among 24 candidates in the fray from the seat.

The officials said the FIR was lodged against Para on May 8 under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at Pulwama police station on the complaint lodged by nodal officer, MCC and additional deputy commissioner, Pulwama.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print