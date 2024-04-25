Encounter breaks out in Sopore

Sopore: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Sopore area on Thursday evening, Police said.Kashmir Zone Police in a post on X, said that the gunfight has started at Check Mohalla Nowpora in Sopore.”An #encounter has started at Check Mohalla Nowpora in the area of PD #Sopore. Police & security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police wrote on X—(KNO)
