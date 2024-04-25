Business leaders urge PM Shehbaz to initiate trade talks with India which will benefit Pakistan’s economy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan business leaders in an interactive session with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged him to initiate trade talks with India to promote business and commerce which would greatly benefit the economy of the cash-strapped country.

Posing tough questions during an hour-long meeting at the Sindh CM House here in Pakistan’s commercial capital on Wednesday, Karachi’s business community appreciated the prime minister’s determination to tackle economic issues but advised him to focus on bringing about political stability to “turn around” the economy.

The Prime Minister sat down with the business community to find ways to uplift the economy through exports but his resolve was met with apprehensions from industry leaders who said it was “almost impossible” to do business under the current circumstances, particularly with high energy costs and inconsistent government policies, the Dawn newspaper reported.

