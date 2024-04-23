Parl polls about who would carry J&K’s voice to New Delhi: Mehbooba

Srinagar, April 22: Pitching against the abrogation of Article 370, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the battle for Lok Sabha in Jammu and Kashmir is not between her Peoples Democratic Party and the National Conference, but about who would carry J&K’s voice to New Delhi.

“People understand they need a voice who will stand up to the powers in Delhi and talk about the issues of Kashmir. Talk about the atrocities that have been committed after 2019,” Mufti told reporters in south Kashmir during a poll campaign.

“I will stand up to those in power and tell them that this (Article 370 abrogation) decision is not acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and you will have to reverse it,” she said.

When asked about the competition in Anantnag where she is pitched against NC leader Mian Altaf, she said this fight is not between Omar Abdullah and her. “This is the fight to take J&K’s voice to New Delhi and people will make the right decision,” Mufti said.

Mufti said any competition is tough for any candidate. “The love and affection that I see right from here (Kashmir) to the Pir Panchal is heartwarming.

