NIA Raids 9 Locations

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday raided nine locations across Jammu and Kashmir in a conspiracy case in.

A spokesperson of the NIA said several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data and documents were seized during the raids, conducted on the premises of hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of proscribed terrorist outfits such as Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda.

Premises of sympathizers and cadres of these organisations were also searched extensively, the Agency said.

NIA teams cracked down on these properties and conducted elaborate searches this morning as part of its investigation in the case registered in Jammu by the anti-terror agency suo moto on June 21, 2022.

The case relates to a terror conspiracy involving plans by the banned terrorist organisations and their newly floated offshoots to unleash violence in J&K by using sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms etc.

Backed by their Pakistan-based masters and mentors, these outfits have been conspiring, in both physical and cyber space, to carry out terror acts aimed at disturbing the peace and communal harmony in J&K by radicalizing local youth and mobilizing overground workers. The outfits include The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others.

All of them are affiliated to the banned terrorist organisations and were floated as frontal outfits to carry out the nefarious agenda of the main militant groups after the latter were banned by the Government of India.

The digital devices and other data recovered during the searches are being scrutinized to expose and dismantle the complete conspiracy, the NIA said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print