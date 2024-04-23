Man shot dead in Rajouri

Jammu: A man was shot dead by militants in Rajouri district on Monday night, officials said.
The incident took place when the victim, Abdul Razaq, came out of a mosque in his village Kunda Top under the Thanamandi police station area.
Razaq’s brother is a soldier in the Territorial Army, they said.
The gunmen opened fire from a close range, the officials said.
Security personnel rushed to the spot and launched a massive cordon and search operation to track down the terrorists, they said.
Jammu: A man was shot dead by militants in Rajouri district on Monday night, officials said.