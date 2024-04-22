Militancy Case : NIA Conducts Multiple Searches in Srinagar

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency on Monday morning carried multiple raids in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.An official said that NIA along with police and CRPF are carrying multi raids in Srinagar district.The raids are being carried out related to militancy case RC 5/22. As per the sources raids are being carried atleast at 9 locations in Srinagar district.Till this report was being filed there was no information regarding any arrest or recovery.More details shall follow.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post