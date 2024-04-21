Minor girl killed, woman injured as house catches fire in Sopore

Sopore: A minor girl was killed and a woman was injured after a residential house caught fire in Tarzoo area of Sopore on Sunday, officials said. An official said that fire engulfed a house in Tarzoo, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that in the incident a minor girl was killed and a woman, identified as Rafeeqa Begum got injured. The deceased has been identified as Riddah Tanveer daughter of Tanveer Ahmed Lone of Wanigam Pattan. The official said that preliminary investigation suggests the fire was caused due to gas leak.
