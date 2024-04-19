Man-Animal Conflict: Div Com calls for coordinated efforts to tackle attacks In Kashmir

Emphasizes On Filtration Of Info On Sighting Of Wild Animals To Curb Spread Of Rumours

Srinagar: In the wake of rising incidents of Man-Animal conflict, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today impressed on orchestrating well-knitted strategy and making coordinated efforts to tackle the attacks by wild animals especially by leopards and bears across the valley.

In this regard, Div Com convened a meeting which was attended by the Additional Chief Conservator of Forests, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, Regional Wildlife Warden and Conservators of forests.

While elaborating a slew of measures to address the issue, Div Com emphasized on filtration of information regarding sighting of wild animals to curb rumors and disinformation so the wildlife teams remain focused and the resources do not get overburdened.

It was given that out of total calls received by the wildlife department regarding the presence of leopard or other animals, ninety percent calls were based on rumors.

Stressing on adopting a proactive approach, Div Com exhorted on creating a centralized helpline number for receiving the first hand information for quick response without wasting time.

He also directed the Wildlife Department for capacity building of staff and augmentation of logistics in all districts besides operation of Control Rooms at District Level.

To ensure that wildlife teams execute their assignments in a professional manner, Div Com asked SSPs to help the teams by providing police personnel when required for crowd management and safety of civilians.

He called for building close coordination between district administrations, Police, Wildlife Department, Community Leaders, Lumberdars, Chowkidars and shepherds for processing the factual information and capturing the wild animals.

Bidhuri directed concerned officers of Urban Local Bodies to keep the areas clean from litter and dispose-off waste in a proper manner so the stray dogs do not get attracted to the habitations.

It was informed that the leopards prey on stray dogs for food because of which they visit to habitations.

Meanwhile, Div Com asked people not to leave their children alone at pre-dawn and post-dusk durations and advised them to move in groups in the rural areas where wild animal sitting has been confirmed.

It was informed that the Wildlife Department is using cages to trap wild animals by luring them through baits and is installing camera traps besides conducting drone surveys to catch the wild beasts.

The contact numbers of Control Rooms of Wildlife Department: Budgam & Hokersar area, 9906614750; Control Room Dachigam, 9622518733; Control Room Shar Shali Khrew 9541622620; Control Room Ganderbal (Wayil) 8825088526; Divisional Office near SDH Hospital, Sopore 8899012071; Dragmulla (Water Khani) Kupwara 9103630305; Tangmarg near Police Station 7006602656, Bazipora Ajas Bandipora 9796171787; Baramulla near Mini-Secretariat 9622455153, Handwara 8899952303, Langate 9797278014; Bijbehara 9596177461; Srigufwara 7889844194; Salia Aishmuqam 9906538932; Kulgam 9622913391; Achabal 7006979446; Lower Munda 8491842464; Hirpora Shopian 9906967104; Tral 9797112912 and Khangund 8082197452.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print