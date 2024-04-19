‘Counter Potential Threats: IGP chairs security review meeting in Kashmir

Srinagar: The Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Shri V K Birdi-IPS chaired a meeting at Police Control Room Kashmir to review the necessary security arrangements put in place for the smooth & successful conduct of upcoming elections.

The meeting was attended by officers of Police, Intelligence agencies, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, Army & BSF including JD IB Srinagar, IG BSF Ftr HQR Srinagar, DIG NKR Baramulla, DIG SSB Srinagar, DIG CKR Srinagar, DIG SKR Anantnag, DIGs of CRPF South Srinagar, North Srinagar, Ops Srinagar Sector & Ops Kashmir Sector, Col. GS (IS) 15 Corps, DC SB Srinagar, All District SSsP/PDs, SSP Srinagar, SSP PCR Kashmir, SSP Traffic City Srinagar, SSP Security Kashmir, SSP CID SBK /CIK, SP PC Srinagar and other officers.

The meeting delved into strategies aimed at safeguarding the safety and security of the general public while maintaining the integrity of the electoral process. IGP Kashmir directed the district heads to analyze & reassess the existing strategies to prevent any potential terror incidents. The meeting emphasized the importance of revisiting and reinforcing area domination strategies to address any gap areas.

Birdi stressed the need to keep the bad elements and terrorist associates out of circulation & to neutralize their threats effectively. He further maintained strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), including guidelines for movement of security personnel across the valley, to ensure operational efficiency and safety. He reiterated to ensure a secure environment for the movement of territorial officers and security personnel to ensure their safety.

Furthermore, the range DIGs were tasked to meticulously monitor respective areas to facilitate safe passage for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) across districts. Coordination with counterpart DIGs of CAPFs for route planning was also discussed. Special emphasis was laid on intensifying cordon and search operations (CASOs) & generating actionable intelligence inputs, particularly in areas near highways, to counter potential threats. The officers were directed to establish high-level checkpoints at entry points to Srinagar and inter-district boundaries adjoining the city to enhance security measures.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve so as to strengthen anti-terrorist operations and enhanced security measures to ensure peaceful and incident free elections.

