Boat capsize: Search On To Trace 3 Missing

Srinagar: The search to find three persons, including a father and his son, who went missing after a boat capsized in Jhelum River in Srinagar, continued on Thursday.
Six people, including two children and their mother, were killed and three went missing as a boat capsized on the river Jhelum in Gandbal Srinagar on Tuesday morning.
The State Disaster Response Force commandant, Atul Sharma, said the search operation is still going on.
“There is no further update,” he said. Besides SDRF, the other agencies involved in the search operation include National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Navy’s marine commandos (Marcos), and Jammu and Kashmir police.
The officials are now expecting that the bodies of the missing might come up to the surface of the river on their own. The police stations along the Jhelum River have been alerted to look for floating bodies.
Srinagar: The search to find three persons, including a father and his son, who went missing after a boat capsized in Jhelum River in Srinagar, continued on Thursday.