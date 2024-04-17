Woman, Her Twin Sons Among 6 Drown, 3 Missing As Boat Capsizes In Srinagar

Srinagar: Six people including a young mother and her two school-going twin sons, died when a boat capsized in the swollen Jhelum river near Batwara here on Tuesday morning.

“As far as initial input, 15 people were travelling in the boat, and out of them, seven were minors and the rest were adults. Since morning, we have fished out 12 people from the river, and six of them unfortunately died in the incident,” District Magistrate Srinagar Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat told reporters near the tragedy site.

He said that three are being treated in the hospital and are stable.

“Three people, including two children, are still missing,” Bhat said.

Search and rescue operations by several agencies, including the State Disaster Response Force, are underway to locate the missing eople. The Army’s elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) have also been alerted.

Doodnath, a resident of Uttar Pradesh who was at the river bank, said he, along with his brother, rescued three people after the boat capsized.

“A rope was used to help the boat to cross the river snapped suddenly and I saw the boat hitting an iron pillar of the under construction bridge and it crashed into two parts. The passengers were calling for help. I, along with my brother rescued three people,” Doodnath claimed.

A pall of gloom descended on the area, with residents hitting out at the government for not constructing a bridge in the area.

“The footbridge bridge at Gandbal has been under construction for the last two decades. The locals were compelled to use boats to cross. If the bridge had been constructed in time, probably this incident could have been avoided,” fumed a local resident. The families of the deceased, especially women, were wailing after the bodies were brought home.

Kashmir has been witnessing incessant rain for the last two days, which has led to an increase in the water levels of several bodies, including Jhelum. This morning, Jhelum was flowing close to the flood alarm level in Srinagar.

Soon after the tragedy, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that he is constantly monitoring the situation.

“I am deeply grieved by the loss of lives due to a boat accident in Srinagar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families, and I pray to the Almighty to give them strength to withstand this immense loss. Teams of SDRF, Army, and other agencies are carrying out relief and rescue work,” Sinha said in a post on X.

He said the administration is providing all possible help to the bereaved families who have lost their near and dear ones and medical facilities to those who have been injured.

“Marcos teams have also been alerted. I am constantly monitoring the situation and guiding the team on the ground,” the Lt Governor added.

Several J&K politicians, including Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sajad Lone, Altaf Bukhari, M Y Tarigami and Altaf Thakur, have expressed shock over the tragedy.

Two former Chief Ministers have demanded an inquiry into the incident and the delay in the construction of the bridge in the area.

