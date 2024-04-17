UPSC Declares CSE Results

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on April 16 declared the results for the Civil Services Exam 2023, with Aditya Srivastava securing the top rank.
Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the second and third ranks respectively, it said.
A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination and have been recommended for different central government services, the UPSC said.
The Civil Services Exam is conducted annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — by the UPSC to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.
Among the 1016 candidates shortlisted; Anmol Rathore has secured AIR 7.
Amol has secured 7th Rank in UPSC Final Exam 2023. She hails from Udrana village Bhaderwah and is a law graduate from Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar.
This year a total of 1016 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’. The candidature of 355 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.
Aditya Srivastava has secured Rank 1, followed by Animesh Pradhan in Rank 2, Donuru Ananya Reddy has secured Rank 3, P K Sidharth Ramkumar in the fourth spot, Ruhani is in Rank 5.
UPSC Civil Service prelims examination 2023 was conducted on May 28, 2023. The UPSC mains examination was conducted on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023. The interviews for the personality test were conducted in January-April 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers and other details.
NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on April 16 declared the results for the Civil Services Exam 2023, with Aditya Srivastava securing the top rank.