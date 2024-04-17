Understanding the epidemic of judgement in modern society

We all know how skilled people have become in judging each other these days. Anyway, no problem, it doesn’t matter to us, but we should know why it’s happening. So let me share my opinion about it.

If someone is living their life in a simple way and in some rare cases he or she prefers to stay away from worldly possessions, that doesn’t mean these people are not happy in their lives. They also have some desires that align with their temperament; they also have their own wishes, but others perceive them as unhappy in the world and find their lives peculiar.

And some people don’t like their approach to life, so they say they are old-fashioned thinkers. Then some people start teasing.

For example, someone spreads false rumours about another person accusing them of doing something wrong. Without knowing the truth, people start believing it and begin speaking ill of that person behind their backs. This example is common these days.

In this era, people have developed a habit of constantly trying to find faults in others. They wait eagerly for someone to make a mistake so they can catch them and then reveal it in society.

My only advice for people is that if someone speaks ill of another person in front of you, don’t believe it until you see any wrongdoing from that person with your own eyes.

There is a person who is going through a difficult phase in life. He doesn’t find anything interesting in life and doesn’t like to talk to anyone. This person adopts such a behaviour in life that others find it strange. But whenever other people see this person’s behaviour, they choose to distance themselves from him.

First of all, these people don’t even realise what situation he may be going through, and on top of that, they continue to gossip about him.

We all know that people tend to talk negatively about others behind their backs without knowing them. Talking negatively about someone behind their back is a bad habit and a major sin. Yet, some people continue to do it because they might find it amusing.

But remember what the Quran says about it: “O you who have believed, avoid much [negative] assumption. Indeed, some assumption is a sin. And do not spy or backbite each other. Would one of you like to eat the flesh of his brother when dead?” ( Surah Al-Hujurat Verse 12)

The writer can be reached at [email protected]

