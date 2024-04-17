Highway reopens after remaining shut for 16 hours

Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar highway reopened after remaining blocked for nearly 15 hours due to landslide at Kishtwari Pather Banihal and shooting stones at several places, officials said on Tuesday.
“Subject to fair weather and good road condition, LMVs Passenger/Private Cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar highway viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa,” a traffic department official said. However, he said, HMVs shall be managed on regulated manner.
Meanwhile, Mughal Road, connecting Kashmir Valley’s Shopian district with twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, remained closed and shall remain so “till further notice” following fresh snowfall, they said.
They said that there was fresh snowfall at several places along the road including ‘Pir Ki Gali’ recently, leading to the closure of the thoroughfare. (GNS)