My time hasn’t come yet, when it will come, entire BJP will be with me: Altaf Bukhari

By on No Comment

Srinagar: Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari Monday said that his time has not come yet and whenever it comes, entire Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be with him.Replying to query that he has covert links with the BJP, Bukhari said that he has met PM Modi and other leaders in broad day light and there is nothing secret about it.“Respecting Omar Abdullah is my duty, but it also is a fact that he has left from Srinagar,” he said, hinting at Omar Abdullah contesting from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency—

My time hasn’t come yet, when it will come, entire BJP will be with me: Altaf Bukhari added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.