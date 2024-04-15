Body of Srinagar man missing since April 8 recovered from Jhelum near Shalteng

Srinagar: Body of a man, who was missing since April 08, has been recovered from river Jhelum near Shalteng area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar on Monday morning, officials said.An official said , that the body of Fayaz Ahmad Khan, son of Mohammad Shafi Khan of Khankah Mohalla was recovered from Jhelum near Mujgund in Shalteng by locals, who then informed the police.He sais that the body has been sent to the hospital and will be handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities. Police have taken cognisance of the matter—(KNO)

