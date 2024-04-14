Mughal Road Closed ‘Till Further Notice’

Jammu: Mughal Road, connecting Kashmir Valley’s Shopian district with twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, has been closed “till further notice” following fresh snowfall, officials said on Saturday.
They said that there was fresh snowfall at several places along the road including ‘Pir Ki Gali’, leading to the closure of the thoroughfare.
“In the view of fresh snow fall, continuous inclement and unfavourable weather conditions, there will be no traffic movement on Mughal road from tomorrow onwards till further notice,” they said. (GNS)
