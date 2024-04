WASHINGTON: Iran has begun an airborne attack on Israel, the White House said and asserted that the US’ support for Israel’s security is “ironclad”.

Israeli aviation authorities on Saturday said they are closing the country’s airspace to all flights as it braces for an Iranian drone attack.

The US stands with the people of Israel and supports their defence against this threat from Iran, National Security Council’s spokesperson at the White House Adrienne Watson said.

