Avalanche Warning Issued In 2 Districts

By on No Comment

Avalanche Warning Issued In 2 Districts

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority on Saturday issued a low-danger level avalanche warning for Kupwara and Ganderbal districts for the next 24 hours.
The warning said that the avalanche is likely above 2500 metres over the Kupwara and Ganderbal districts.
The JKDMA has advised people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas.
The weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir are expected to remain intermittently wet until Tuesday.

Avalanche Warning Issued In 2 Districts added by on
View all posts by KR Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.