Using innovative means to create voter awareness: DEO Sgr

Srinagar: District Election Officer (DEO) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Ahmad on Saturday said that different and innovative means are being used to create awareness about voting among the masses, who are above 18 years old.DEO Srinagar, said that a Nukkad Natak was played today at Ganta Ghar (Clock Tower) here to create an awareness with regard to the importance of voting.He added that musical events, Nukkad Natak and other programmes are being held under SVEEP campaign to create the awareness amongst the people, who are above 18 years of age.”We are using innovative methods to create awareness amongst the masses,” he said.Pertinently, DEO Srinagar was the Chief Guest on the occasion—
