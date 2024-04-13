Pak opposition alliance to launch countrywide drive against govt

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s party under the umbrella of a “grand opposition alliance” on Saturday announced a countrywide movement against the alleged rigging in the February 8 election and the government established by tampering of the mandate.

The launch of the movement indicates that the dream of post-election peace and political stability will be wilting sooner than expected.

The six-party alliance that includes Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, in a late-night meeting that continued till the early hours of Saturday decided to come together under the banner of Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), a movement to protect the Constitution of Pakistan.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print