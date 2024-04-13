Had Modi not been there, Ayodhya Ram temple would not have been built: Raj Thackeray

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Saturday claimed that had Prime Minister Narendra Modi not been there, the Ayodhya Ram temple would not have been built despite the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Talking to reporters here, Thackeray, who has declared unconditional support to PM Modi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said MNS will prepare a list of leaders the ‘Mahayuti’ alliance can contact for poll coordination.

Thackeray, however, parried questions on whether he will address rallies for the Mahayuti, Maharashtra’s ruling alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print