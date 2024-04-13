Both India Pakistan should create conducive conditions for talks: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar,: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday said both India and Pakistan should create conditions conducive to the resumption of dialogue.Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, slammed those saying India should use force to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and asserted that when push comes to shove, the final mile is always crossed through dialogue.”Let me put it this way, you will not get a solution to any problem through just the use of force. Ultimately, when push comes to shove, the final mile is always crossed through dialogue,” Abdullah told PTI in an interview here.”That said, creating conditions for dialogue is the responsibility of both sides, not India alone,” he added.On the possibility of resumption of talks between the two countries, Abdullah, the vice president of the National Conference, said, “Now, you have a new government in Pakistan and after June, you will have a new government in India, whoever may be heading that government.”Let us see if, between these two governments, they can create conducive conditions for talks,” he added.Abdullah said those insisting on a war with Pakistan should go ahead and “do it”.”Now, those who say there is no need for a dialogue, then what about the part of Jammu and Kashmir which is outside (PoK), should we leave that.”When you say you can get it back through war, then do it. Who has stopped you?” he said.(PTI)

