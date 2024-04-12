If BJP contests LS polls in Kashmir and does not lose deposits, I will quit politics: Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah Friday challenged the BJP to contest Lok Sabha polls in the Kashmir Valley, saying he will quit politics if the national party’s candidates do not lose their security deposits.

If the BJP was confident of its claims on “development and normalcy”, then the party should field its candidates in the three seats in the Kashmir Valley, Abdullah told reporters at a press conference here.

At the press conference, the party announced that Abdullah would be the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Baramulla and Shia leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi would contest from Srinagar.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print