Assembly elections, restoration of statehood to J&K soon: PM Modi in Udhampur

Udhampur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that assembly elections will soon be held in Jammu and Kashmir and Statehood will also be restored.PM Modi during an election rally here,said that people of J&K will soon have their own legislators and ministers. He assured people that development of Jammu and Kashmir will touch new heights. “Whatever you have seen so far is a just trailer and picture in mind for new J&K is big and will be implemented soon,” he said—
