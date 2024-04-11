1 Militant Killed As Gunfight Rages in Pulwama, Searches Underway

SRINAGAR, APRIL 11 – unidentified militant has been killed after an encounter broke out in wee hours between militants and security forces in Frasipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.A top police officer said that during wee hours an input was recieved about presence of some militants in the area.As the joint team of army and police intensified the searches towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire on the search party, leading to an encounter, the officer said.During the firefight an unidentified militant’s body has been sighted near the encounter spot, while searches in the area are underway, the top police added.
