Embracing the spirit of Ramadan year-round

We usher in Eid-ul-Fitr by saying farewell to the blessed month of Ramadan and reflect on how our devotions through Ramadan have effectively impacted on our attitudes, our relationships, our bodies, our hearts, our minds and our souls. As Muslims, we are well aware that Islam has always been a comprehensive and all-embracing movement. It has at the head of its program spiritual development, sincere devotion, observance of divine guidelines, sustaining a wholesome environment, reform of human society and empowering of human beings.

We need to realize that the relevance of Islam is not determined by the importance we as the “faithful” assign to our faith, but rather how our all-embracing faith responds to the realities of our times. Relevance is not measured by teaching the shahadah (testimony of faith) to a starving person, or merely praying for those who are impoverished or simply by cutting off the hands of the thief. Relevance is rather determined by the desire to feed the hungry at the time of need, alleviating the suffering of those in pain at the time of hurt and the general commitment to remove the need to steal. The relevance of Islam depends on how the ummah practically engages the world.

Other people see Islam through the Muslims, and if Muslims fail the world then Islam would seem to have failed. Wise ones have said that faith is not manifested by mere wishing; rather it is rooted in the purity of heart and verified by beneficial action. You know best what habits you developed during Ramadan and what your spiritual progress was. Make a list of the things you did during Ramadan that you wouldn’t normally have done. How much Qur’an did you read per day? Did your relationship with family and friends change? What was your diet like? Did you give more Sadaqah or help around the house more? When you’ve made the list, make the intention to keep up at least three of your good habits. Stick the list on a cupboard or set a reminder on your phone to reflect on the list every couple of weeks.

The Messenger of Allah (SAW) said, “Actions are according to intentions, and everyone will get what was intended.”

May the empathic spirit of Ramadan endure in all of us.

The writer can be reached at [email protected]

