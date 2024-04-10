Army commander visits LoC

Srinagar: The Army said the Chinar Corps commander interacted with troops and motivated them to maintain operational readiness and morale despite extreme weather conditions and terrain.
“#ChinarCorps Cdr visited frontline units deployed along the #LoC in the Keran Sector #Kupwara, today, to review the counter infiltration grid and operational preparedness,” the Chinar Corps said in a post on ‘X’.
Srinagar: The Army said the Chinar Corps commander interacted with troops and motivated them to maintain operational readiness and morale despite extreme weather conditions and terrain.