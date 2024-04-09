Cong, NC Finalise Seat Sharing For LS Polls In J&K, Ladakh

Each To Contest 3 Constituencies

NEW DELHI: The Congress and the National Conference on Monday announced contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in alliance, with each fielding candidates in three seats.

At a joint press conference here, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the Congress would contest in Udhampur, Jammu and Ladakh Lok Sabha seats while the National Conference would field candidates in Anantnag, Srinagar and Baramulla.

“I want to formally announce that the National Conference and Congress will jointly contest the elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with three candidates for each of the two parties,” Abdullah said.

“The National Conference will support Congress candidates in Udhampur, Jammu and Ladakh seats. The INDIA bloc with contest the polls to help fulfil the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and truly represent them in Parliament,” he said.

The seat-sharing agreement was finalised after consultations between the Congress and NC leaders. Member of the Congress seat sharing committee Salman Khurshid was also present during the joint press conference.

Asked whether PDP was still a part of the INDIA bloc, Khurshid said, “PDP is in our alliance. Seat adjustment is one part of the alliance and an overall alliance is a different issue. Since Jammu and Kashmir is small in area, there is not much scope for seat adjustment despite our best efforts.”

The PDP has named candidates for three seats in Kashmir, fielding Mehbooba Mufti against DPAP president Ghulam Nabi Azad in Anantnag.

Khurshid said, “The National Conference already has three Lok Sabha MPs and we have decided to give them a chance.”

Asked if Omar Abdullah will also contest the polls, the Congress leader said in that case one would have to convene another press conference in Srinagar as and when a decision is taken.

