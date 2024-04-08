India shedding remnants of colonial past, says LG in UP

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released ‘Sanatan Navsamvatsar Digdarshika’ published by Kusum Mohale Smriti Sanatan Nyas, Varanasi. He also addressed a Seminar on Sanatan Culture and applauded the efforts of Nyas to create positive social change.
In his keynote address, the Lt Governor said that India is shedding the remnants of colonial past and we are witnessing a cultural revival.
It has filled people’s hearts with pride and citizens are committed to justice, liberty, equality and dignity. The ideals and values of our founding fathers will continue to inspire us and help us to overcome every obstacle to build a promising future, the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor highlighted the ancient Indian value system and timeless culture. He said different religions, languages, literature and customs have always strengthened the spirit of brotherhood and agenda of social equity.
He called upon social organizations, scholars and other stakeholders to selflessly contribute to uphold the values of eternally relevant ideals of Sanatan culture and work towards building an egalitarian society.
“We are inheritors of India’s rich cultural and spiritual legacy. We must pledge to uphold the high values and follow the righteous path,” the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor also congratulated Kusum Mohale Smriti Sanatan Nyas on publication and greeted the people on the eve of Navsamvatsar.
