Fraudster posing as DGP Swain: Police

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Police on Sunday asked people to be vigilant about a person who by means of fraud using a phone number and posing Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain, asking money from different people including colleague police officers who he thinks can fall into his trap.
A police spokesperson said that a cognizance has been taken and a legal action warranted under law has been initiated. He also said the identity of the fraudster is being ascertained.
“This is to convey fellow police officers, colleagues from other government services, departments and members of the general public that a fraudster (who is being identified) is using a mobile phone number 8891979985 and is falsely posing as Sh R R Swain DGP J&K,” he said.
He also said that the fraudster is asking money from different people including colleague police officers who he thinks can fall into his trap.
He added that while legal action under law is underway, friends, colleagues and even relatives are requested to be vigilant about this person as well as such persons in future.
