J&K Yateem Foundation expends Rs 256 Lakh on welfare programmes during F.Y. 2023-24

Chairman JKYF Extends Gratitude To Donors, Contributors, Well Wishers For ‘Exemplary’ Moral, Monetary Support

Srinagar: J&K Yateem Foundation has expended approximately Rs 256 Lakh on a battery of educational, welfare and rehabilitation programmes during F.Y. 2023-24 benefitting several thousand underprivileged families.

A spokesperson of JKYF during informal conversation told this newspaper that on the basis of unaudited accounts, an amount to the tune of Rs 2.56 Crore was spent under over a dozen educational, welfare, empowerment and rehabilitation programmes aimed at bringing positive changes in the lives of several thousand orphans, widows, poor and destitute families.

He informed that under BAITUL HILAL (Orphanage) programme, an amount of over Rs 75 Lakh was expended benefitting over 140 poor orphan children covering their boarding & lodging, schooling, healthcare and other expenses.

Similarly, an amount of over Rs 73 Lakh was spent under Widow Welfare Programme (WWP) benefitting around 1100 widow headed families.

Over 33 Lakh has been expended on Poor Welfare Programme (PWP) whileas over Rs 16 Lakh was spent on Marriage Assistance Programme, the spokesman said.

Under Higher Education Scholarship Programme (HESP) and Educational Assistance for Girls (EAG), an amount of over Rs 05 Lakh was spent during the said period, he added.

The spokesperson added that JKYF is running Al HILAL Diagnostic Centre at Aaveran Karan Nagar area in Srinagar on No Profit No Loss basis. He said that 56 thousand patients were assisted and facilitated at SMHS Hospital pantries run by JKYF.

Meanwhile, Chairman JKYF Mohammad Ahsan Rather told this newspaper that JKYF is continuing its welfare, rehabilitation and empowerment programmes for various categories of deserving people in our society.

He said that it is because of the generous and magnanimous support of the donors, contributors and well wishers that JKYF is able to contribute its bit in reaching out to the deserving sections in best possible transparent manner which helped them to become self reliant.

Extending his heartfelt gratitude for continuous support, Mr Rather appealed people to visit BAITUL HILALS at Jawahar Nagar Srinagar, Chawalgam Kulgam, Hudri Kishtwar besides Iqbal Nagar Sopore and also district offices to have first hand experience during interaction with Baitul Hilal scholars and volunteers.

